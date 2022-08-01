Purchasing Equity Method Investments

So let's start with the purchase journal entry on january 1st year one big old company purchased 50,000 shares of small boy companies, 125,000 outstanding shares of common stock at a market price of $25 per share. So notice they told us the amount of shares we bought and the amount outstanding. So if we bought 50,000 shares out of 100 and 25,000 shares outstanding, That means we bought 40% of the company, right? 50,000 divided by 125, that's .4, which is 40% of the company. Okay? So since we bought 40%, that's between the 20 and 50% threshold, we have to use the equity method right? We're gonna use the equity method. Okay? So the next thing we need to know is, how many shares did we buy? We bought 50,000 shares at a price of $25. So how much did we spend? Remember that's what's important for our journal entry is the total amount 50,000 times 25. So what does that come out to? 50,000 times $25? Well that means we spent $1,250,000 on the investment. Right? So buy all the shares, we spend $1,250,000. So that's the amount of our asset. So what we're gonna do is we're gonna have an asset for the investment and we're gonna call it like equity method investment or something like that. I don't feel like writing out equity method every time. So I'm gonna say E. M. Investment. Okay And this is the debit because we're creating an asset for this investment of one million, 250,000. So the E. M. investment, let me write that a little closer. That's our debit. And how did how did we buy this? We bought it with cash. Right, so we're going to credit cash for one million, 250,000. Okay, so this journal entry is pretty similar to things we're used to nothing too crazy here. We're purchasing something what we have to create the asset and get rid of the cash. So we're gonna have our investments increase by one million, 250,000. And our cash is going to decrease by the same amount. So our net asset are our net our total assets stay the same amount here. Right? We we didn't have any increase in the total asset amount. We just bought some investment with some cash. Alright, this journal entry is pretty easy. Let's go ahead And move on to the next journal entries. But I want you to remember this is always important. You always want to calculate the percentage of your ownership because you're gonna be using that percentage throughout all the journal entries. Okay, so we own 40% of the company. Let's check out how that affects our journal entries

Hide transcripts