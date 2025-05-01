Which of the following annuity payout options makes no additional payments regardless of when the annuitant dies?
A
Life annuity with period certain
B
Refund annuity
C
Straight life annuity
D
Joint and survivor annuity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a straight life annuity: A straight life annuity provides payments to the annuitant for their lifetime, but stops making payments immediately upon the annuitant's death, regardless of how soon that occurs.
Compare the straight life annuity to other options: For example, a life annuity with period certain guarantees payments for a specific period even if the annuitant dies, and a refund annuity ensures that the total payments equal the initial investment. A joint and survivor annuity continues payments to a surviving beneficiary after the annuitant's death.
Identify the key characteristic of the straight life annuity: It does not provide any additional payments after the annuitant's death, making it unique among the options listed.
Recognize why the straight life annuity is the correct answer: The question specifically asks for the option that makes no additional payments regardless of when the annuitant dies, which aligns with the definition of a straight life annuity.
Conclude that the straight life annuity is the correct choice based on its defining feature of ceasing payments upon the annuitant's death without any further obligations.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian