What is the impact on the fundamental accounting equation when a company issues common stock for cash?
A
Equity increases and liabilities decrease by the amount of cash received.
B
Assets and equity both increase by the amount of cash received.
C
Assets increase and equity decreases by the amount of cash received.
D
Assets increase and liabilities increase by the amount of cash received.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This equation must always remain balanced.
Recognize that issuing common stock for cash involves two key components: the company receives cash (an asset) and increases its equity (ownership interest).
Determine the impact on assets: When cash is received, the company's assets increase by the amount of cash received.
Determine the impact on equity: Issuing common stock increases the company's equity by the same amount as the cash received, as it represents ownership contributions.
Conclude that there is no impact on liabilities in this transaction, as the company is not borrowing or incurring any obligations. Therefore, both assets and equity increase by the amount of cash received.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian