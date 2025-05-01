Which of the following is typically included in the finance charge for a loan?
A
Interest charged on the loan balance
B
Dividends paid to shareholders
C
Principal amount of the loan
D
Repayment of the original loan amount
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a finance charge: A finance charge is the total cost of borrowing money, which typically includes interest and any fees associated with the loan.
Analyze the options provided: Interest charged on the loan balance, dividends paid to shareholders, principal amount of the loan, and repayment of the original loan amount.
Eliminate irrelevant options: Dividends paid to shareholders are not related to borrowing costs, as they represent a return to equity holders. Similarly, the principal amount and repayment of the original loan amount are not considered finance charges; they are the borrowed amount itself.
Focus on the correct option: Interest charged on the loan balance is the cost of borrowing and is typically included in the finance charge.
Conclude that the finance charge for a loan primarily includes the interest charged on the loan balance, as this represents the cost incurred by the borrower for using the lender's money.
