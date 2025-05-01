Which of the following is classified as an account receivable on a company's balance sheet?
A
Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit
B
Notes receivable from suppliers
C
Loans made to employees
D
Interest receivable from investments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable refers to amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. It is classified as a current asset on the balance sheet.
Analyze the first option: 'Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit.' This fits the definition of accounts receivable because it represents money owed by customers for goods sold on credit.
Evaluate the second option: 'Notes receivable from suppliers.' Notes receivable are formal written promises to pay a certain amount, but they are not classified as accounts receivable. They are typically listed separately on the balance sheet.
Assess the third option: 'Loans made to employees.' Loans to employees are not related to sales or services provided to customers, so they are not classified as accounts receivable. They may be listed as other assets.
Review the fourth option: 'Interest receivable from investments.' Interest receivable is income earned but not yet received, and it is not related to customer transactions. Therefore, it is not classified as accounts receivable.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian