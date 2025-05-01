Which term refers to amounts owed to a business by its customers for goods or services delivered on credit?
A
Prepaid Expenses
B
Inventory
C
Notes Payable
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Accounts Receivable: Accounts Receivable refers to the amounts owed to a business by its customers for goods or services delivered on credit. It represents a current asset on the balance sheet.
Differentiate Accounts Receivable from other terms: Prepaid Expenses are payments made in advance for goods or services to be received in the future. Inventory refers to goods available for sale. Notes Payable are written promises to pay a certain amount of money, typically a liability.
Recognize the relationship between Accounts Receivable and credit sales: When a business sells goods or services on credit, it records the amount owed by the customer as Accounts Receivable.
Understand the accounting treatment: Accounts Receivable is recorded as a debit in the Accounts Receivable account and a credit in the Revenue account when the sale is made.
Review the classification: Accounts Receivable is classified as a current asset because it is expected to be converted into cash within one year or the operating cycle of the business.
