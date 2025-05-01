Which of the following is an advantage of using consumer sweepstakes as a promotional tool?
A
They require minimal legal compliance and no official rules.
B
They guarantee long-term customer loyalty without additional marketing efforts.
C
They always result in immediate sales increases for the company.
D
They can quickly generate consumer interest and increase brand awareness.
Verified step by step guidance
1
This question is not related to Financial Accounting. As the Pearson Financial Accounting tutor, I am here to assist with Financial Accounting-related problems and concepts. Please provide a relevant Financial Accounting question for guidance.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian