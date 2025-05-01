Which of the following are the two most common types of receivables reported on a company's balance sheet?
A
Prepaid expenses and accrued revenues
B
Accounts receivable and notes receivable
C
Interest receivable and dividends receivable
D
Advances to employees and loans to officers
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by its customers or other parties. They are classified as assets on the balance sheet because they represent future economic benefits.
Identify the two most common types of receivables: The most common types of receivables are 'Accounts Receivable' and 'Notes Receivable.' These are frequently reported on a company's balance sheet.
Define 'Accounts Receivable': Accounts receivable represent amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit. They are typically short-term and expected to be collected within a year.
Define 'Notes Receivable': Notes receivable are formal written promises to pay a specific amount of money at a future date. They may include interest and can be short-term or long-term, depending on the payment terms.
Eliminate incorrect options: Prepaid expenses and accrued revenues are not receivables; they are other types of assets. Interest receivable and dividends receivable are less common. Advances to employees and loans to officers are specific and not as widely reported as accounts and notes receivable.
