Investments in stocks and bonds held for trading purposes
C
Amounts a company owes to its suppliers for purchases made on credit
D
Amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services sold on credit
1
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable represent amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services that have been sold on credit. It is an asset on the company's balance sheet because it represents future cash inflows.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the provided options and eliminate those that do not align with the definition of accounts receivable. For example, 'Cash held by a company in its bank accounts' refers to cash, not receivables.
Analyze the second option: 'Investments in stocks and bonds held for trading purposes' refers to marketable securities or investments, not accounts receivable.
Analyze the third option: 'Amounts a company owes to its suppliers for purchases made on credit' refers to accounts payable, which is a liability, not an asset.
Select the correct option: The correct description of accounts receivable is 'Amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services sold on credit,' as it matches the definition of this financial term.
