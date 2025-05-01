Cantrell Company is required by law to collect which of the following types of receivables from customers on behalf of the government?
A
Interest receivable
B
Sales taxes receivable
C
Notes receivable
D
Accounts receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other entities. They can include various types such as accounts receivable, notes receivable, interest receivable, and sales taxes receivable.
Recognize the role of sales taxes: Sales taxes are amounts collected by businesses from customers on behalf of the government. These taxes are not revenue for the business but are liabilities until they are remitted to the government.
Differentiate between the types of receivables: Interest receivable refers to interest earned but not yet received, notes receivable are formal written promises to pay, and accounts receivable are amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided. Sales taxes receivable, however, are specifically collected for the government.
Identify the legal requirement: Businesses are legally required to collect sales taxes from customers during transactions and hold them as a liability until they are paid to the government. This makes sales taxes receivable unique among the options provided.
Conclude that the correct answer is sales taxes receivable, as it is the type of receivable Cantrell Company is required by law to collect on behalf of the government.
