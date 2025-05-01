Which of the following is the legal right to receive cash from a credit sale and represents an asset of the company?
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Notes Payable
C
Unearned Revenue
D
Inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'Accounts Receivable': It represents the legal right to receive cash from customers for goods or services sold on credit. It is classified as an asset because it is expected to provide future economic benefits.
Analyze the term 'Notes Payable': This represents a liability, not an asset. It is a written promise to pay a specific amount of money at a future date, typically arising from borrowing activities.
Examine 'Unearned Revenue': This is also a liability, not an asset. It represents cash received in advance for goods or services that have not yet been delivered or performed.
Review 'Inventory': Inventory is an asset, but it does not represent the legal right to receive cash from a credit sale. Instead, it refers to goods available for sale or raw materials used in production.
Conclude that 'Accounts Receivable' is the correct answer because it directly represents the legal right to receive cash from a credit sale and is classified as an asset on the company's balance sheet.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian