When accounts receivable are collected, which of the following is the correct effect on the accounting equation?
A
Assets increase; equity increases
B
Assets decrease; liabilities decrease
C
One asset increases and another asset decreases; total assets remain unchanged
D
Assets remain unchanged; liabilities increase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This equation must always remain balanced.
Identify the transaction: Collection of accounts receivable means cash is received from customers who previously owed money. Accounts receivable (an asset) decreases, and cash (another asset) increases.
Analyze the effect on total assets: Since one asset (accounts receivable) decreases and another asset (cash) increases by the same amount, the total assets remain unchanged.
Confirm there is no impact on liabilities or equity: The collection of accounts receivable does not involve liabilities or equity, as it only affects asset accounts.
Conclude the correct effect: The correct effect on the accounting equation is that one asset increases (cash) and another asset decreases (accounts receivable), with total assets remaining unchanged.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian