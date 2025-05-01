The contribution margin equals sales minus all ______ expenses.
A
operating
B
fixed
C
variable
D
administrative
1
Understand the concept of contribution margin: Contribution margin is the amount remaining from sales revenue after deducting variable expenses. It is used to cover fixed expenses and contribute to profit.
Identify the types of expenses: Expenses in financial accounting are typically categorized as variable, fixed, or mixed. Variable expenses change with the level of production or sales, while fixed expenses remain constant regardless of production levels.
Recognize the formula for contribution margin: Contribution margin is calculated as Sales Revenue - Variable Expenses. Fixed expenses are not deducted when calculating the contribution margin.
Clarify the role of variable expenses: Variable expenses include costs such as direct materials, direct labor, and variable overheads. These expenses fluctuate based on the volume of goods or services produced.
Apply the concept: To determine the contribution margin, subtract all variable expenses from the total sales revenue. Fixed and administrative expenses are not included in this calculation.
