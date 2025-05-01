A positive operating cash flow indicates that the firm is generating enough cash to:
A
increase its net sales without increasing costs
B
eliminate the need for external financing
C
cover its day-to-day operating expenses
D
pay off all long-term debt immediately
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of operating cash flow: Operating cash flow is the cash generated from a company's normal business operations. It is a key indicator of whether a company can sustain its operations without relying on external financing.
Analyze the options provided: Each option represents a potential use of positive operating cash flow. Evaluate whether the cash flow generated is sufficient to achieve the stated goal.
Option 1: 'Increase its net sales without increasing costs' - Positive operating cash flow does not directly indicate the ability to increase sales without increasing costs. This is more related to operational efficiency and revenue growth strategies.
Option 2: 'Eliminate the need for external financing' - While positive operating cash flow reduces reliance on external financing, it does not necessarily eliminate the need for it, especially for large investments or expansions.
Option 3: 'Cover its day-to-day operating expenses' - Positive operating cash flow is primarily used to cover daily operational expenses, such as salaries, utilities, and inventory costs, ensuring the business can continue functioning effectively.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian