What is the most favorable audit opinion that a company can receive on its financial statements?
A
Qualified opinion
B
Adverse opinion
C
Unqualified opinion
D
Disclaimer of opinion
1
Understand the different types of audit opinions: An audit opinion is a statement issued by an auditor after reviewing a company's financial statements. The four main types are: Unqualified opinion, Qualified opinion, Adverse opinion, and Disclaimer of opinion.
Define an Unqualified Opinion: This is the most favorable audit opinion. It indicates that the financial statements are presented fairly, in all material respects, in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework, and there are no significant issues or misstatements.
Define a Qualified Opinion: This opinion is issued when the auditor finds certain issues or misstatements in the financial statements, but these issues are not pervasive and do not misrepresent the overall financial position of the company.
Define an Adverse Opinion: This is the most unfavorable opinion. It is issued when the financial statements contain significant misstatements or are not in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework, making them unreliable.
Define a Disclaimer of Opinion: This is issued when the auditor is unable to obtain sufficient evidence to form an opinion on the financial statements, often due to a lack of access to records or other limitations.
