Which of the following is a component of an invoice?
A
Retained earnings
B
Statement of cash flows
C
Invoice number
D
Depreciation schedule
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of an invoice: An invoice is a document issued by a seller to a buyer that outlines the details of a transaction, including goods or services provided, their quantities, prices, and payment terms.
Identify the components of an invoice: Common components include the invoice number, date, seller and buyer information, description of goods or services, quantities, unit prices, total amount, payment terms, and due date.
Analyze the options provided: Retained earnings, statement of cash flows, and depreciation schedule are financial accounting terms but are not components of an invoice. These are related to financial statements and accounting processes.
Recognize the correct answer: The invoice number is a unique identifier for the invoice and is a standard component of an invoice. It helps in tracking and referencing the transaction.
Conclude: The correct component of an invoice from the options provided is the invoice number, as it is essential for record-keeping and communication between the seller and buyer.
