Operations and sales are the two ________ functions in businesses.
A
secondary
B
supporting
C
optional
D
primary
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking about the two main functions in businesses, and it provides multiple-choice options.
Recall the concept: In Financial Accounting and business operations, the primary functions of a business are those that directly contribute to its core purpose, such as generating revenue and delivering value to customers.
Analyze the options: 'Secondary' and 'supporting' imply that the functions are not central to the business's purpose. 'Optional' suggests that the functions are not necessary, which is incorrect for core business activities.
Identify the correct term: 'Primary' is the correct choice because operations (producing goods or services) and sales (selling those goods or services) are essential and central to a business's success.
Conclude: The correct answer is 'primary,' as operations and sales are the two main functions that drive a business's core activities.
