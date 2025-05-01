the sources of external financing available to the company
B
the legal structure of the business, such as corporation or partnership
C
the company's market share relative to competitors
D
the sequence of activities that add value to products and services from initial design to delivery to customers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a value chain: A value chain refers to the sequence of activities a company performs to create and deliver products or services that add value to customers. It includes everything from initial design to delivery.
Identify the components of a value chain: These typically include inbound logistics, operations, outbound logistics, marketing and sales, and service. Each step contributes to the overall value of the product or service.
Clarify what the value chain does NOT include: It does not focus on external financing, legal structure, or market share. These are separate aspects of business operations and strategy.
Relate the value chain to competitive advantage: Companies analyze their value chain to identify areas where they can reduce costs or enhance differentiation, thereby gaining a competitive edge.
Apply the concept to the problem: The correct answer highlights the purpose of the value chain, which is to identify the sequence of activities that add value to products and services from initial design to delivery to customers.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian