Which of the following best completes the sentence: '____ is the process of controlling and making decisions about a business.'?
A
Marketing
B
Management
C
Financing
D
Auditing
1
Understand the context of the question: The sentence is asking about the process of controlling and making decisions about a business. This involves overseeing operations, setting goals, and ensuring the business achieves its objectives.
Review the options provided: Marketing, Management, Financing, and Auditing. Each term relates to different aspects of business operations.
Define each term: Marketing involves promoting and selling products or services. Financing refers to managing money and investments. Auditing is the examination of financial records. Management is the process of planning, organizing, and controlling resources to achieve business goals.
Match the definition to the sentence: The process of controlling and making decisions about a business aligns most closely with the definition of Management.
Conclude that the correct answer is Management, as it encompasses the activities described in the sentence.
