In the context of business organization, a corporation generally takes title to property in the name of:
A
the corporation itself
B
the chief executive officer
C
the board of directors
D
its individual shareholders
Understand the concept of a corporation: A corporation is a legal entity that is separate and distinct from its owners (shareholders). It has its own rights and responsibilities, including owning property.
Recognize that the corporation itself is the legal owner of any property it acquires. This is because the corporation operates as an independent entity under the law.
Clarify the roles of individuals within the corporation: The chief executive officer (CEO) manages the corporation but does not personally own the corporation's property. Similarly, the board of directors oversees the corporation's activities but does not take title to property in its name.
Understand that shareholders own shares in the corporation, which represent ownership in the corporation itself, but they do not individually own the corporation's property.
Conclude that when a corporation acquires property, the title is taken in the name of the corporation itself, as it is the legal entity responsible for the property.
