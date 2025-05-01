Why is it important for a company to establish performance targets or objectives?
A
To ensure that all employees receive the same salary
B
To eliminate the need for financial statements
C
To avoid complying with legal regulations
D
To provide a basis for measuring progress and guiding decision-making
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of performance targets or objectives: These are benchmarks or goals set by a company to measure its progress and ensure alignment with its strategic vision.
Recognize the role of performance targets in decision-making: They help management evaluate whether the company is on track to achieve its goals and make informed adjustments as needed.
Identify how performance targets guide employee actions: Clear objectives provide employees with direction and motivation, ensuring their efforts contribute to the company's overall success.
Distinguish the correct answer from the incorrect options: The incorrect options (same salary for all employees, eliminating financial statements, avoiding legal compliance) do not align with the purpose of performance targets, which is to measure progress and guide decisions.
Conclude that establishing performance targets is essential for effective management and organizational success, as it provides a framework for evaluating outcomes and making strategic choices.
