All right? So as time keeps passing we're gonna be making more entries for interest expense every six months. So now we reach the end of the year. And we're gonna have to uh crew for those six months that have passed notice that we don't pay interest till January one. But it's December 31. Right? This is December 31 when we're gonna say hey check out our financial statements on December 31. Well we haven't paid this interest yet so we're not going to decrease our cash. We're gonna have interest payable like we saw in our previous entries but all of our numbers are gonna stay the same. Our premium amortization just like we calculated before. I'm gonna put a morte that's gonna be the 4000 that was in the premium divided by the 10 periods. Right? It came out to 400 per period. And then we also had our cash interest which in this case it's not cash right? Because we're not paying it until January one the next day. This is gonna be our interest payable Because we haven't paid it yet. So we have this liability that's going to be that 50,000 times the .09 the 9% interest that the bonds pay divided by two just like we did before. And that comes out to 2250. And notice how similar this journal entry is going to be to the one we just made. So we're gonna have interest payable as a credit. Right? This is a liability until we pay it off tomorrow For 2250. We're gonna have to credit our, excuse me, that's our only credit in this case, we're going to debit our premium just like we did in the previous entry to lower the value of the premium over the life of the bond by the 400 per period. And we're gonna have interest expenses. The difference between the two And that's going to be 1850. Notice all the numbers are the same. The only difference is the interest payable because we're not paying it till next period, right? So you can imagine On on the first of 2019, the very next day we would debit our interest payable to get rid of it and that would be in the 2250 we would pay it in cash 2250. Now I wanna show you real quick, I want to make a note that our premium on the bonds payable is gonna keep decreasing. Right. It started, let me do it in a different color. So it stands out. It started With a $4,000 credit balance when we first issued the bonds and then each time that we pay interest, we're lowering it by 400. Now we've paid interest twice. Well we've lowered it by 400 twice. So the premium is sitting at a $30, balance. And that's gonna keep lowering the balance of our liability that started at 54 1000. And we're gonna keep lowering it over the life of the bond until only the principal value is left. Okay? So let's go ahead and see what happened here. First we have our our interest expense right? Our interest expense is part of equity And that's gonna lower our equity because it's an expense. 1850. And what about the premium on the bonds payable? The premium on bonds payable? Well this is lowering our liabilities just like we saw in the previous entry, right, $400 Less of liabilities, just like we saw our our premium had this credit balance of 4000. Then we lowered it by 400 in the previous entry. Now another 400 in this entry. So it's keep bringing down the value of our liabilities. Finally we have the interest pay. Excuse me. Yes, interest payable. Which is also a liability. And that increases our liabilities by 2250 until we paid off the next day. Right when we paid off the next day. Well that would have, excuse me. That increased increased our liabilities by 2250 because we owe 2250 in the future. Now, well the very next day when we pay it off we'd get rid of that and we would pay it off in cash and that would get rid of that. Right? So that that evens out. and you'll notice that uh our equation stays balanced here, right? So let's go ahead and move on to our final journal entry on the principal repayment date.

Hide transcripts