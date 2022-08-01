Premium Bonds:Interest Expense, Amortization, and Cash

Alright, let's continue here with our interest expense, journal entries starting with the one on july 1st 2018. Okay, so remember this bond pays interest semiannually, right? So that means we're paying interest twice per year basically every six months. Right? So our first uh interest payment is going to happen on july 1st. We issued them on january 1st. Well we're not gonna pay any interest on the day we issued them. No time has passed. So the first interest payment happens july 1st. And remember up above, we had our uh our premium, that was 4000, right? We had a $4000 premium that was increasing the value of the bonds. Well, what we're gonna do here is we're gonna use the straight line method of amortization. There's another method that's more complicated called the effective interest method. Now the effective interest method is gap but we're gonna use the straight line method because it's easier. And generally in your class you just use the straight line method if your teacher wants to be a little more complicated or your textbook goes into more details, we are going to go into the details of the effective interest method. Don't worry, we're gonna keep it simple for you. But for now let's stick with the straight line method so we can learn these concepts. Okay, so when we use the straight line method, what we do is what we take the total premium or total discount amount, which in this case was 4000 premium. Right? Our premium was 4000 and we divided by the total number of interest payments, Right? Just like we did with the straight line method for depreciation, right? We had the number of years that were depreciating over. Well here it's the same thing. We're advertising over 10 periods, right? We have a five year bond and we're paying interest twice per year. So five years times the two times per year. Well, there's gonna be 10 total interest payments. Alright, we're gonna pay interest 10 times. So each of those times we're gonna advertise some of this premium 4000 divided by 10. It comes out to 400 per uh interest payment that we are going to advertise. Okay. And I keep saying this Amber ties, What does it mean? Well, hopefully you're comfortable with it from our discount discussion, but let's go ahead and see how it's a little different for premiums compared to discounts. Alright, So we're gonna have our 400 amortization of our of our premium. But what About the cash interest? Right. We are going to pay some interest in cash that we owe to to the investors. So the cash interest. Well, that's going to be calculated as the 50,000 in principle, times the 9%.. But that's an annual interest rate, right? 9% per year. Well, we're only paying for half a year right now, right? It's only been six months january through uh through june? And now it's july 1st. So we divide by 2 50,000 times point oh nine divided by two let's go ahead and do that. It comes out to 2250. And that's the amount of cash interest we're gonna pay. But then we're also gonna advertise this premium. So let's go ahead and see what that means. We're gonna have a credit to cash here right we're gonna have a credit to cash in the amount of 2250 because that's the amount of cash that's actually coming out of our pocket. However this premium we're gonna start getting rid of it over the life of the The life of the loan of the bonds payable. So like we calculated it's gonna be 400 per interest payment. Now remember when we first created our premium in the previous entry? It had a credit balance right? It had a credit balance because it was increasing the value of our liability. Well guess what? To get rid of the premium. We're gonna have to use debits to get rid of that premium because it has a credit balance when we get rid of it with debits. So we're gonna have a debit here to premium on bonds payable and that's going to be in the amount of 400. Right? We're gonna get rid of 400 per payment period for the next five years. Right? So over the 10 payment periods we're gonna get rid of 400 each time. And then after the 10 payment periods are over. Well it's gonna be completely gone. Right? So let's look at that in a T. Account real real quick. We have the premium on the bonds payable and it had a $4000 credit balance to start with. Right? Well in this journal entry we just took away 400 with a debit. So it's left with a 36 100 credit balance. So what does this do to our balance sheet? Well remember when we show our balance sheet, we're gonna show our bonds payable And that bonds payable is going to be sitting at 50,000. Right? It shows the the principal amount, the face value of the bonds and the bonds payable account. And then we're gonna add the premium or subtract the discount. In this case we're talking about premiums So we add the premium and that's going to be in the amount of 3000 In this case. 3600. Right? So we're gonna show a carrying value of the bonds of 53,600. Notice that originally in our first entry They had a carrying value of 54,000 right here. Right? The 5000 plus, excuse me the 50,000 plus the 4000 in the premium. Well now the premium is a little less. Right? Because we're advertising some of it into the interest expense. Well the premium is gonna keep decreasing over the life of the bond. Okay? So right now we've gotten rid of 400 of it. So there's 3600 left, and it's gonna show on our balance sheet. This value of 53,600 uh for our caring value of bonds payable. Okay. So our journal entry isn't complete yet. Right? We've got a credit for 2250. We've got a debit for 400. Well, we're gonna need one more debit here and that debit needs to balance us out. And that's gonna be the difference there. The 1000 850. So we need to figure that out, just like that. We know we figured out our premium amortization, we figured out our cash. Well, we're going to subtract the two to get our interest expense right? Remember this is an interest journal entry. So there's going to be interest expense. And that's gonna be the difference here. We Notice that in this case the interest expense is lower because we already had a debit for the premium on the bonds payable. Well, we balance it with the 1850 and it's less than the cash payment, right? And this makes sense? Because we what we're essentially doing is we're equating our interest expense. What we're showing on our income statement to that market rate. Notice that the market rate is a little lower than what are our bond is paying now? It's not going to be exact here, but it gets us closer to what the market is paying. Alright. Something closer to that amount. Alright. So that's what we're exactly what we're showing here is we're gonna be advertising the premium, we're gonna be paying the cash amount of interest that stated on the bond and then the difference is going to be the interest expense. Okay. So we saw a cash decrease by 2250 and we saw our liabilities. What happened to our liabilities in this case? What happened in this premium account that are liabilities increase or decrease because of this amortization? Our liabilities decreased. Right? Noticed our liabilities before this entry were 54,000. We had the 5 50,000 plus 2 4000. And now they've decreased to 50,000 plus 3600. Because some of this amortization. So the premium the 400 Was a decrease to our liabilities are liabilities are decreasing down to that actual 50,000 that we're eventually going to repay. Okay. And finally we have the interest expense and that's part of equity. Right expenses go to the income statement And that's going to reduce our equity by 1850 and there we go. We're balanced here. We've got our decrease of cash equals our decrease of liabilities and decrease of equity. Cool. Alright. Let's go ahead and move on to the next journal entry

