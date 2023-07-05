Skip to main content
Genetics21. Population GeneticsHardy Weinberg
Problem 26b
Assume that the flower population described in the previous problem undergoes a different pattern of predation. Flower-color determination and the starting frequencies of C₁ and C₂ are as described above, but the new insects attack yellow and red flowers, not orange flowers. As a result of the predation pattern, the relative fitness values are C₁C₁ = 0.40, C₁C₂ = 1.0, and C₂C₂ = 0.80. What are the allele frequencies after one generation of natural selection?

