Genetics21. Population GeneticsHardy Weinberg
Problem 27a
Textbook Question

ABO blood type is examined in a Taiwanese population, and allele frequencies are determined. In the population, f(Iᴬ)=0.30, f(Iᴮ)=0.15, and f(i)=0.55.f. Assuming Hardy–Weinberg conditions apply, what are the frequencies of genotypes, and what are the blood group frequencies in this population?

