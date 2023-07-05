ABO blood type is examined in a Taiwanese population, and allele frequencies are determined. In the population, f(Iᴬ)=0.30, f(Iᴮ)=0.15, and f(i)=0.55.f. Assuming Hardy–Weinberg conditions apply, what are the frequencies of genotypes, and what are the blood group frequencies in this population?
