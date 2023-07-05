In a population of flowers growing in a meadow, C1 and C2 are autosomal codominant alleles that control flower color. The alleles are polymorphic in the population, with f(C₁) = 0.80 and f(C₂) = 0.20. Flowers that are C₁C₁ are yellow, orange flowers are C₁C₂, and C₂C₂ flowers are red. A storm blows a new species of hungry insects into the meadow, and they begin to eat yellow and orange flowers but not red flowers. The predation exerts strong natural selection on the flower population, resulting in relative fitness values of C₁C₁ = 0.30, C₁C₂ = 0.60, and C₂C₂ = 1.0.
If predation continues, what are the allele frequencies when the second generation mates?
