Five human matings (1–5), identified by both maternal and paternal phenotypes for ABO and MN blood-group antigen status, are shown on the left side of the following table:
Parental Phenotypes Offspring
(1) A, M x A, N (a) A, N
(2) B, M x B, M (b) O, N
(3) O, N x B, N (c) O, MN
(4) AB, M x O, N (d) B, M
(5) AB, MN x AB, MN (e) B, MN
Each mating resulted in one of the five offspring shown in the right-hand column (a–e). Match each offspring with one correct set of parents, using each parental set only once. Is there more than one set of correct answers?
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
45
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Variations on Dominance with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner