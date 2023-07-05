Skip to main content
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceVariations of Dominance
Problem 22
Textbook Question

Five human matings (1–5), identified by both maternal and paternal phenotypes for ABO and MN blood-group antigen status, are shown on the left side of the following table: Parental Phenotypes Offspring (1) A, M x A, N (a) A, N (2) B, M x B, M (b) O, N (3) O, N x B, N (c) O, MN (4) AB, M x O, N (d) B, M (5) AB, MN x AB, MN (e) B, MN Each mating resulted in one of the five offspring shown in the right-hand column (a–e). Match each offspring with one correct set of parents, using each parental set only once. Is there more than one set of correct answers?

