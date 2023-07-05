Human ABO blood type is determined by three alleles, two of which (I^A and I^B) produce gene products that modify the H antigen produced by protein activity of an independently assorting H gene. A rare abnormality known as the 'Bombay phenotype' is the result of epistatic interaction between the gene for the ABO blood group and the H gene. Individuals with the Bombay phenotype appear to have blood type O based on the inability of both anti-A antibody and anti-B antibody to detect an antigen. The apparent blood type O in Bombay phenotype is due to the absence of H antigen as a result of homozygous recessive mutations of the H gene. Individuals with the Bombay phenotype have the hh genotype. Use the information above to make predictions about the outcome of the cross shown below.



IᴬIᴮHh×IᴬIᴮHh