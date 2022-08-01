Hi in this video I'm going to be talking about episode Asus and complementation. So I get it's a little out of order. But I'm actually going to talk about complementation first. So a complementation test is performed in order to determine if two mutants with the same phenotype have mutations in the same gene. So if you do this huge like cross or this huge experiment with flies for instance and you have thousands of them and you come across a couple with the same gene or the same phenotype. They all have really short legs for instance. So you can do a complementation test where you make them together to figure out whether or not those short legs mutations that you find are all in the same gene. Like a short like gene or if there are mutations in multiple genes causing the same genotype. So how you perform a complementation test is you take the two mutants that you have and if they are excessive you can make them together. And when you do that the offspring are wild type meaning that they have long legs, they don't have that short like phenotype. Then the two mutations are in different genes. If they're mutant that means the two mutations are in the same genes. Same genes not different. Same now sorry about that. I will go back and edit that. So it's clear in your handout but just know these are in the same genes now. Um Why is that the case? Well because if you have to immune say um Butin one and 2 and here's their mutations. If they're in the same genes when you do this cross you're gonna get them all with mutants right? That's what the cross is gonna look like. But if instead it's in two different genes. So what this would look like is this you would have R. R. And you have S. S. And little s little s. Right? The ones that the pluses are the wild type. The ones without without then you would do a di hybrid cross. Because now you're looking at two different genes. Now I'm not going to fill this out but just know that you're not gonna get this recessive phenotype with a dye hybrid cross because all of the offspring will have a wild type of both genes. So they all appear wild type. Um So that's how that works. So let's look at example here so say you have three white mutants 12 and three and you want to know if the mutation causing them to be white is in the same gene for each mutant and the wild type color is normally blue. So this question is asking which mutations complement. And so what if you get the question like that? What does that mean? It says which mutations um compliment meaning that the two mutations from the two organisms are in different genes. So they complement. Not in the same genes are in different genes. So here you have your doing three crosses right? You're doing white one with white to white one with white three and white two with white three. And therefore that gets you all the mating possibilities that you can do with these three mutants. And you can see here that these all result in different things. Some of them are white and two of them are blue. So which mutations here complement? Meaning that the mutations are in different genes? Well let's go back up here to the rules and find out if the mutations are wild type which in this case is gonna be blue then the two mutations are in different genes. So here we have this one and here we have this one. So white one and three and white two and three compliment. And usually it's going to be you're gonna see white three because that's the that's the common factor. So white three compliments One and two most. How mostly how you're going to see that but F1 is all white if the mutation are all mutant which in this case and this problem is white. Then the two mutations are in the same gene. And so this is not a compliment because they're the same. These two are in different genes. So that's how you do a complementation test. You're definitely going to be asked about this. But just remember here if the offspring have the wild type phenotype there in different genes meaning that they complement if the offspring are all mutant, they're in the same gene means they don't. So with that let's now move on.

Hide transcripts