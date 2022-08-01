Epistatic Genes

Okay, so now we're gonna talk about episodic jeans. Now this is gonna be a long video. So you're gonna have to stick with me. And the reason is because I'm going over dominant episode basis and recessive episode basis which are different and have different um fanatic ratios at the end now. So just bear with me and I'm gonna give you some really great examples of both of these cases that you're gonna have to know because you're going to see them. Now. The important thing about this is with each type of episode basis and everything that I present from now on, I'm going to be giving you a ratio, it's not gonna be 9 to 3 to 3 to 39 to 3 to 3 to one, it's going to be something different and you're gonna have to know what ratio goes with what topic. So be sure that you're writing these ratios down because you will see these ratios in a test situation and you're gonna have to know which one goes with which. So the first thing that I'm talking about is dominant, episode Asus and this occurs when there's a dominant allele of one gene and it's masking the effect of a second gene. So remember episode basis is talking about two gene interaction. So there's two genes here, one of them is dominant and because that dominant allele is present, it's going to cover up or mask the phenotype of the other allele whether or not it's dominant or recessive. So we say here that the dominant allele is epic, static and the ratio of the fanatic ratio of across from a hetero sickos cross not 93 to 3 to one. But instead 12 to 3 to one memorize this and associated with this because 12 to 3 to one always means dominant episode basis. So I didn't mean to cover up the question. There we go. But um this is gonna be the example that I'm going to go. So let me back out here. So we're dealing with a certain breed of squash and it comes in three colors white, dark red and light red coloration is determined by two genes. D. And W. So here's an example of what this looks like. You have dominant D. And dominant. W. Remember that this line means it can be home as I guess dominant or hetero side. It doesn't matter just if there's at least one dominant allele. Then you get a white phenotype if you're excessive for the D. And dominant for the W. You also get a white phenotype. So this is this is different than what we've seen before. Now if you flip it and get a dominant D. And recess it ws you get dark red. And if you get recessive for both, you get light red. Now we say that the dominant W alil is episodic and the reason that we say this is because any time it's present that's the phenotype you're gonna get. So here the w. I'm gonna use a different color. So here the W. Is dominant. So you get white here the W. Is dominant. So you get white. The only time you will actually ever see this delisle is when the W dominant allele is not present. So this is an example of dominant episode Asus because the dominant W. Will always show no matter what the other one is. So um so that means that the dominant W. Is present, it will mask the phenotype of the deal. Now, how did we get to the 12 to 3 to one ratio? Well normally we see the 9 to 3 to 3 to 1 ratio right? Which is here and this is still the ratio for the genotype. So make sure you don't mix these up. The Jenna typical ratio over this is still 9 to 3 to 3 to 1. And if you don't believe me, you can totally do this on a punnett square or branch diagram. But if you want to trust me and believe me, this is this is it. This is your Jenna typical ratio. Now you're fanatic ratio is 12 to 3 to one because both of these are white. So you're going to see 12 white offspring, three dark red and one light red. Like I said, if you do not believe me, please go ahead, do this on a die hybrid punnett square or a branch diagram. Either way you're welcome to do it. But I guarantee you you're Jenna typical ratio will be 9 to 3 to 3 to 1, but you're fanatic ratio will be 12 to 3 to one. So if you get a question about any of these ratios, make sure you know whether or not it's talking about Jenna typical or fanatic. So that's dominant episode basis because the dominant W. Allele is episodic. But there's an alternate way and this is recessive episode episode basis. And this is when the recessive allele mask the phenotype of the second gene. And of course it has a different um ratio here 9 to 3 to four. Memorize this and know that it's associated with recessive episode basis, you're gonna have to know that. So let's go through an example. So this is with flour. So a certain breed of flour comes in three colors. Blue magenta and white coloration is determined by two genes. A wild type W. And a wild type. M. So notice this time we're talking about wild type versus mutant. Whereas before we were talking about dominant versus recessive either way it doesn't matter. But just know the notation notation is different. So if we have the wild type of deal for both the W and the M. You get a blue phenotype. If we have the wild type for the W. But mutant for the M. We get magenta. If you have the mutant version of the W. And the wild type for the M. You get white and if you have the mutant for both, you also get white. And so we say that the mutant W. Alil is episodic and it's recessive because it has to be present in two copies. Right? So any time that this is present it's going to be the same color, it's going to be white. So this means that when an organism has the two mutants, the recessive mutants it will mask the phenotype of any m combination. It will mask it when it's wild type and it will mask it when it's mutant. Doesn't matter this when it's present it will mask any other phenotype it could produce and it will produce white. Now the jena typical ratio for this remember Jenna typical genotype is still 9 to 3 to 3 to 1. Don't believe me do a punnett square. The fanatic ratio is 9 to 3 to four because both of these three plus one equals four are white. So be sure if you're given a question and you know it says well the ratio is 9-3-4. What is this representative of? You know this is recessive stasis. Now you might say, okay well this is great for a test. Um you know breeding flowers and probably not going to be doing this much in the future if you're going to be a geneticist. Great that's fantastic. But what is an example of this in real life. So there is an example of this in real life. And it's actually a recessive episode basis in humans. And we give it a special name called the Bombay phenotype because that's where it was first discovered. And this has to do with blood types. So let me walk through this slowly. So first there are two genes responsible for blood type, those in the eye family and those in the age family. Now, any time you've heard blood type before, you have only talked about these I jeans. Right? In terms of co dominance, we went over this before in the co dominance video. You have I. A. You have I. B. You can have I. A. I. B. Or little eyes. And these represent A B. A. B. And O. Now what what are we even talking about here? Right. So these are the jeans. And what do genes produce? They produce proteins. So if you have a blood that means you have the a protein on your blood cell. Which is fantastic. Right? That's how it's supposed to work. So what does the H family have to do with it? Well, in a normal blood cell, if you have this is your genotype then you're going to produce the A protein. So here's some a protein that's floating around now in order to get it onto the cell, the H protein has to come pick it up and then put it onto the cell. So if you don't have the H protein then you're not going to get any protein on the cell. this is not gonna work. And so what you're going to get is you're going to get a cell with nothing on it. And what does a cell with nothing on it resemble that's gonna be blood type O. Because it has no approaching on it. So what this looks like. So if you have any of the genotype with A. You're gonna produce blood type A. Because you produce protein A. The same with be the same with A. B. And if you have I you're not gonna you're not blood type O. Because you don't produce any protein. Now there is a rare mutation. Let me back up here. There is a rare mutation and we represent this using the little H. And the little H. If you have it you don't produce this protein. And therefore the it doesn't matter how much of this you produce. You can't ever add anything onto the blood cell. So we say that the H. H. Genotype is episodic sort of recessive episode basis because it masks the phenotype of any ill because it doesn't matter whether you're genotype is this this if you have the H. H. You can produce as much a protein as you want. But the H. Gene is not able to add that onto the blood cell. And so you look like you have blood type O. And it doesn't matter whether your genotype is for B. It's for I. A. I. B. Or O. If you have the recessive H. Is here your blood type is going to be, oh so if you get a question or something about, well how does A How how do two parents with type A. B. Blood produce offspring with O. Blood? The answer is recessive every stasis because you lack the protein that adds this onto the cell. So if you have a blood cell and your genotype is this and you're producing a ton of a protein and it's just sitting around, it's ready to go onto the cell. Then the h phenotype will add it and you'll get blood type A. The eight Little H. mutation cannot at it. And so you get blood type O. So recessive episode basis does actually exist in humans. It's not just if we're breeding these random colored flowers or squash or whatever this does actually exist. And if we did an actual cross with it the phenotype would be what 9-3-4 ratio. So this is real life stuff. It does actually have like a real life application. But for your situation you're gonna have to know dominant and recessive episode assis. You're gonna have to know the differences and it's super super super super super important that you know the fanatic ratios and the gina typical ratios and be able to tell those apart for each episode basis. So with that let's now move on

