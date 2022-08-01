Other Gene Interactions

Okay so now let's talk about other types of gene interactions. So the first one I want to mention is the complementary gene action. And this is when two genes interact because they're in the same pathway. So you have a single pathway that includes you know six or seven or six or seven dozen genes that produce proteins that interact in this pathway. Well If you need one to start the other this is complimentary gene action. So the ratio here that you need to definitely know is 9-7. That's the super important one. So let's look an example here a breed of flour comes in two colors. Purple and white coloration is determined by two genes. Cmp. So here we have if you have a dominant C. And a dominant P. You're gonna get purple. If you have a dominant see but recessive P. You'll get white the same in the reverse with the recessive C. And the dominant P. White and recessive. Um For both you'll also get white. So you have to be dominant in both the sea and the P. In order to get this color. So the gina typical ratio will be 9 to 3 to 3 to 1. Don't believe me do a punnett square. But the fanatic ratio will be 9 to 7 because these ad 2 7 and they're all white. So that's how that works. So we say that these genes are complementary. They're working through complementary gene action because both gene needs to have a dominant allele in order to have that purple phenotype. So that's complimentary gene action. There's another type the second type called suppressors. And these are mutant allele. So now we're dealing with mutants that dominance mutants and the mutant of one gene will actually reverse the effects of a mutation and a second gene. So now we're working with two mutations. So there's two phenotype that you can get here the first and this is the most common. The one that I'm going to present to you and the one that you're most likely to be tested on is this and this is when the suppressor causes the phenotype to be like wild type and it'll have a 13-3 ratio the second. I'm not giving you an example of it does exist. A couple of your books mention it. Not all of you will even hear about it. But essentially it's different because the suppressor causes the phenotype to be mutant and it has a different ratio. Feel free just to throw that into your memory just in case you're asked about it. But most of the time if you're asked about a suppressor, it's gonna be the 13-3 case. So an example of this is a breed of flour comes in two colors. The wild type red and the mutant purple coloration is determined by two genes. P. And R. So um what we're dealing with here is if you have the wild type P. And the dominant are you get red if you have the wild type P. And the recessive are you also get red because the wild type P. Is making it red. If you have the recessive P. And the dominant are you get purple and the recessive in both. You get red. So in this case the wild type P leo and the dominant R. Liel both are causing the plant to be read. So the only time that you get it to be purple is the mutant P. L. E. L. And this is because the recessive suppressor which in this case is here is suppressing the purple phenotype. The press is the purple genotype. And so that's why it's red because normally these both would cause it to be purple. But because this is a suppressor it says no you're not gonna be purple. I'm repressing you and therefore I'm going to be read turns the plant bread. Now the jena typical ratio again is 9 to 3 to 3 to 1. However the fanatic ratio is going to be 13 To one because you have red red and red And our 13-3 sorry 13-3. And you have three purple. So there's where that ratio comes from. So that's super important for a suppressor. And then finally the very oh no where you have two more. So this is a little different though. These are modifiers and this is when a mutation in one gene changes the degree of expression. So kind of how much it's expressed of a mutated second gene. So here we go. So if you have wild type at both genes it's gonna be wild type. If you have wild type at one and mutant at another, it's going to be defective in some way. So an example of this is defective, it has low transcription. If you have mutant at one and wild type of the other, it's going to be also be defective but in a different way. So now you have this mutated protein A and it does something different that doesn't have anything to do with transcription but is a different pathway. And if your mutated in both their extremely defective. So this is a modifier because the mutation at one gene affects the degree of expression of a mutated second gene. So these are modifying each other and um causing the degree of expression to be defective or extremely defective. And these are sort of a rare case. Many of you may not even be asked about these but I wanted to throw it in there just in case that you were. And then finally synthetic lethal Z. And this is a lethal means dead of course. So this is when two viable single mutations result in death when found as a double. So I'm not even give you an example here but here's just to dominance are gonna be purple. One dominant will be cyan the other dominant will be white. But if you have um mutations in both its dead. So the Jenna typical ratio will be 9 to 3 to 3 to 1. But the fanatic pick will be 9 to 3 to three because this one you won't see because it's dead. So um this is a unique case to its, its, you may be asked about it, you may not but just in case I would memorize the ratios because that's how you're going to tell all of these different things apart. Um So if you see a 9 to 3 to three ratio, you know that this is because one of the alleles is a synthetic lethal, meaning that when you have double mutants. So when you have a mutated in this gene, the C. Gene and the P. Gene that causes it to be dead. So with that let's not move on.

