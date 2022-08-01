Non-Epistatic Genes

Okay, so now let's talk about non episodic jeans and these are going to be genes that their two genes typically two or more genes and they affect the same phenotype but they're not necessarily interacting and this is different from epistle which is the interaction of two genes. Now I'm presenting non episodic jeans first because this is gonna be what it's gonna be the closest to what you're familiar with and then we can base everything else, all the episodic genes in comparison to this. So let me back up here, first episode basis. And generally when this happens the presence of one gina leo will mask the phenotype of the second gene alil. So remember we're talking about non episodic here. So non episodic they won't mask it episodic, they will. And so in non episodic situations you're going to see the same ratio that you're used to seeing the 9 to 3 to 3 to 39 to 3 to 3 to one. In the epistle static you're going to see an altered ratio, it's going to be different and different types of episode Asus have different ratios that will go through all of these individually. But for now let's talk about this example, this is going to be focusing on corn snakes and corn snakes come in forward color patterns. You have orange black camouflage which is kind of a combination of orange and black and albino. Here's an example of a corn snake here, you can see that it has orange and black. So this would be a camouflaged coloration. There are two genes that control this O and B. Obviously O. Is for orange. B. Is for black. Now there are many different gina types you can have and you're going to see these charts a lot more coming up. So I want to explain it now. So here you can see that you have a dominant here and a line here. So what does the line means? The line means it can either be dominant or recessive. So here we have Homos I guess or hetero ziggy's dominant for oh and homos I guess recessive for B. So in this genotype you're going to get orange in the opposite meaning that this home is I guess recessive for oh and homo or hetero dominant for B. You're gonna get black. Now if you have a dominant allele for both the O. And the black or the B. You're going to get the camouflage, which is what this looks like, where you can see both the O. And the B. Or the orange and the black. And if you're recessive for both, you're going to get albino. So um we know this about the snakes. I'm giving this to you. So if we do a question like this, it says, what is the offspring's genotype and phenotype derived from the mating of two Hetero ziggy's camouflage corn snakes. So hetero ziggy's camouflage is going to be heterocyclic for both. O. And B. And because it's a mating, there's two of them so you can do a punnett square if you prefer. But I think that the branch method is going to be faster. You want to do a punnett square. Feel free to pause it right now. Right out your punnett square. Or even posit if you're gonna do the branch methods, see if you can figure out what the genotype sar um And the ratios for each and then come back and I'll do the explanation. So okay so hopefully you have positive and now you're restarting it and you're looking at the check your answers. So we're gonna walk through. So we're doing this hetero sickos mating with orange and black camouflaged here. So if we're gonna start with this our first is orange or not orange. So how do we do this? We do a basic punnett square. Oh so what you get is this so 3/4 will be orange and 1/4 will be not orange because the two recessive Os here the recessive little Os here can be a bunch of different colors. The albino can be black but just for right now we're saying not orange. Then for each we want to do the same for black. Now I can write out the punnett square but it's gonna look exactly like this. So I'm not going to actually do it. Um And it's gonna be the same for each. Then we can just do the math. Right? So 3/4 times 3/4 is 9/16. 3/4 times 1/4 is 3/16. And the saying here. 3/16 1 16th. So the quest And ask what are the offspring's genotype and phenotype? Well, nine out of 16 will be camouflaged, which means hetero Ziggy's for both. Three out of 16 will be orange. Three out of 16 will be black and one out of 16 will be albino. And so when we see this 9-3 to 3-1 ratio in a situation in which you know, two genes are working together to interact with the same phenotype. This is going to be non empty static. So this is the normal ratio that you're used to seeing. So this is the non episodic situation. So now let's move on and get to episodic situations.

