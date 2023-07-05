Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceSex-Linked Genes
1:25 minutes
Problem 29b
Textbook Question

In a cross in Drosophila involving the X-linked recessive eye mutation white and the autosomally linked recessive eye mutation sepia (resulting in a dark eye), predict the F₁ and F₂ results of crossing true-breeding parents of the following phenotypes: Note that white is epistatic to the expression of sepia. white females x sepia males

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
85
Was this helpful?
7:56m

Watch next

Master Sex-Linked Genes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:56
Sex-Linked Genes
Kylia Goodner
346
4
1
10:05
Morgan's Eye Color Fruit Fly Cross
Kylia Goodner
200
4
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.