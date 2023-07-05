While vermilion is X-linked in Drosophila and causes the eye color to be bright red, brown is an autosomal recessive mutation that causes the eye to be brown. Flies carrying both mutations lose all pigmentation and are white-eyed. Predict the F₁ and F₂ results of the following crosses:
vermilion females x brown males
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
24
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Sex-Linked Genes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner