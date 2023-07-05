In a cross in Drosophila involving the X-linked recessive eye mutation white and the autosomally linked recessive eye mutation sepia (resulting in a dark eye), predict the F₁ and F₂ results of crossing true-breeding parents of the following phenotypes:
Note that white is epistatic to the expression of sepia.
sepia females x white males
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
31
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Sex-Linked Genes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner