Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceSex-Linked Genes
Problem 28c
While vermilion is X-linked in Drosophila and causes the eye color to be bright red, brown is an autosomal recessive mutation that causes the eye to be brown. Flies carrying both mutations lose all pigmentation and are white-eyed. Predict the F₁ and F₂ results of the following crosses: white females x wild-type males

