Multiple Choice
In the context of semiconservative replication, what does it mean for DNA replication to be semiconservative?
A
Each daughter DNA molecule is a mixture of old and new DNA segments within each strand due to fragmentation and rejoining.
B
Only one of the two parental DNA strands is copied, and the other parental strand is degraded.
C
Each daughter DNA molecule contains one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
D
Each daughter DNA molecule contains two newly synthesized strands with no parental DNA retained.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of DNA replication: DNA replication is the process by which a cell copies its DNA before cell division, ensuring each daughter cell receives a complete set of genetic information.
Recall the three models of DNA replication proposed historically: conservative, semiconservative, and dispersive replication.
Define semiconservative replication: In this model, each of the two daughter DNA molecules consists of one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
Contrast semiconservative replication with other models: Conservative replication would produce one molecule with both original strands and one with both new strands, while dispersive replication would produce strands that are mixtures of old and new DNA segments.
Conclude that semiconservative replication means each daughter DNA molecule retains one parental strand paired with one new strand, preserving half of the original DNA molecule in each daughter.
