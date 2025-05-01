Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes the outcome of semiconservative DNA replication?
A
The parental double helix remains intact, and an entirely new double-stranded DNA molecule is produced separately.
B
Each daughter DNA molecule consists of two newly synthesized strands, with no parental DNA retained.
C
Each daughter DNA molecule contains one parental (template) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
D
Each daughter DNA molecule contains one strand that is a mosaic of old and new DNA segments and one entirely parental strand.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of semiconservative DNA replication: during this process, the double-stranded DNA molecule separates into two single strands, each serving as a template for the synthesis of a new complementary strand.
Recall that in semiconservative replication, each new DNA molecule consists of one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand, preserving half of the original molecule in each daughter DNA.
Compare the given statements to this concept: the correct description should reflect that each daughter DNA molecule has one old strand and one new strand.
Eliminate options that suggest either both strands are new or that the parental double helix remains completely intact without being part of the new molecules.
Conclude that the best description is the one stating that each daughter DNA molecule contains one parental (template) strand and one newly synthesized strand, which aligns with the semiconservative replication model.
