Multiple Choice
DNA replication is described as semiconservative. What does semiconservative replication mean?
A
Each daughter DNA molecule contains one parental (old) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
B
Parental DNA is fragmented, and daughter DNA molecules are assembled from mixed old and new DNA segments within each strand.
C
Each daughter DNA molecule contains two parental strands that remain paired while new DNA is made separately.
D
Each daughter DNA molecule contains two newly synthesized strands and no parental strands.
1
Understand the concept of DNA replication: DNA replication is the process by which a cell copies its DNA before cell division, ensuring each daughter cell receives an identical set of genetic information.
Recall the structure of DNA: DNA is double-stranded, with two complementary strands running in opposite directions, held together by base pairing.
Define semiconservative replication: In semiconservative replication, each of the two new DNA molecules contains one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
Contrast semiconservative replication with other models: For example, conservative replication would keep the original double helix intact and produce a completely new double helix, while dispersive replication would mix old and new DNA segments within each strand.
Apply this understanding to the problem: The correct description of semiconservative replication is that each daughter DNA molecule contains one parental strand and one newly synthesized strand.
