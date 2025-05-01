Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which statement is true about the lagging strand during DNA replication?
A
It is synthesized by DNA polymerase using RNA nucleotides rather than DNA nucleotides, so no ligase activity is needed.
B
It is synthesized continuously in the direction toward the replication fork and requires only one RNA primer.
C
It is synthesized discontinuously as Okazaki fragments in the direction away from the replication fork and requires multiple RNA primers.
D
It is synthesized continuously in the direction toward the replication fork without RNA primers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that DNA replication is semi-conservative and occurs in the 5\' to 3\' direction, meaning DNA polymerase can only add nucleotides to the 3\' end of a growing strand.
Understand that the leading strand is synthesized continuously toward the replication fork because its template runs 3\' to 5\', allowing DNA polymerase to follow the fork movement.
Recognize that the lagging strand has a template running 5\' to 3\', so it must be synthesized discontinuously away from the replication fork in short segments called Okazaki fragments.
Note that each Okazaki fragment requires a new RNA primer to start synthesis, which is later removed and replaced with DNA nucleotides, and the fragments are joined by DNA ligase to form a continuous strand.
Evaluate the given statements based on these principles: the lagging strand is synthesized discontinuously in the 5\' to 3\' direction away from the fork, requires multiple RNA primers, and involves ligase activity to join fragments.
