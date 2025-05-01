Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the overview of DNA replication, what is the primary job of DNA polymerase?
A
It synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to the end of a growing strand using a template strand.
B
It joins Okazaki fragments together by sealing nicks in the sugar-phosphate backbone.
C
It unwinds the DNA double helix ahead of the replication fork to separate the two strands.
D
It lays down short RNA primers to provide a free group for DNA synthesis to begin.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA replication involves multiple enzymes, each with a specific role in copying the DNA accurately.
Recognize that DNA polymerase is the enzyme responsible for synthesizing new DNA strands by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand.
Recall that DNA polymerase can only add nucleotides to the 3\' end of a growing DNA strand, meaning synthesis occurs in the 5\' to 3\' direction.
Differentiate DNA polymerase's role from other enzymes: helicase unwinds the DNA, ligase joins Okazaki fragments, and primase lays down RNA primers.
Summarize that the primary job of DNA polymerase is to catalyze the formation of phosphodiester bonds between nucleotides, extending the DNA strand by adding nucleotides to the 3\' end using the template strand.
Watch next
Master Directionality with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia