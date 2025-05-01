Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the overview of DNA replication, what is the primary function of DNA polymerase?
A
To synthesize a new DNA strand by adding deoxyribonucleotides to the end of a primer using the template strand for base pairing
B
To synthesize short RNA primers needed to initiate DNA synthesis
C
To unwind the parental DNA double helix ahead of the replication fork
D
To join Okazaki fragments by sealing breaks in the sugar-phosphate backbone
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA replication involves multiple enzymes, each with a specific role in copying the DNA accurately.
Identify that DNA polymerase is the enzyme responsible for synthesizing new DNA strands by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand.
Recall that DNA polymerase can only add nucleotides to the 3\' end of an existing strand, which means it extends the primer in the 5\' to 3\' direction.
Differentiate DNA polymerase from other enzymes: primase synthesizes RNA primers, helicase unwinds the DNA helix, and ligase joins Okazaki fragments.
Conclude that the primary function of DNA polymerase is to catalyze the formation of the phosphodiester bond between deoxyribonucleotides, extending the DNA strand from the 3\' end of the primer using the template strand for base pairing.
