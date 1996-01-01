Which of the following mechanisms contributes directly to the fidelity of DNA replication?
A
Alternative splicing of mRNA
B
Telomerase activity
C
Mismatch repair system
D
Proofreading activity of DNA polymerase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that fidelity of DNA replication refers to the accuracy with which DNA polymerase copies the DNA template, minimizing errors during replication.
Review the mechanisms listed: Alternative splicing of mRNA affects RNA processing, not DNA replication accuracy; Telomerase activity extends chromosome ends but does not directly correct replication errors.
Focus on the mismatch repair system, which corrects errors after replication, thus contributing indirectly to fidelity but not during the replication process itself.
Recognize that proofreading activity of DNA polymerase is a built-in function where the enzyme checks and corrects mismatched nucleotides immediately during DNA synthesis, directly enhancing replication fidelity.
Conclude that the mechanism contributing directly to replication fidelity is the proofreading activity of DNA polymerase because it acts in real-time to prevent errors from being incorporated.
