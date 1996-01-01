Based on this pedigree, which mode of inheritance is most likely responsible for the observed pattern of affected individuals?
A
Mitochondrial
B
Autosomal recessive
C
X-linked recessive
D
Autosomal dominant
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Examine the pedigree to identify the pattern of affected individuals across generations. Note whether the trait appears in every generation or skips generations.
Step 2: Consider the characteristics of each mode of inheritance: Mitochondrial inheritance is passed only from mothers to all offspring; autosomal recessive traits often skip generations and affect males and females equally; X-linked recessive traits typically affect mostly males and can skip generations.
Step 3: Check if affected individuals appear in every generation, which suggests a dominant mode of inheritance rather than recessive or mitochondrial.
Step 4: Verify if both males and females are affected roughly equally, which supports autosomal inheritance rather than X-linked inheritance.
Step 5: Conclude that since the trait appears in every generation and affects both sexes equally, the most likely mode of inheritance is autosomal dominant.
Watch next
Master Pedigree Symbols with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia