Which of the following best describes how possible genotypes for each generation are determined in a pedigree chart for an autosomal recessive trait?
A
By only considering the genotypes of the first generation and ignoring subsequent generations.
B
By randomly assigning genotypes to each individual regardless of their relationship.
C
By analyzing the inheritance patterns and assigning genotypes based on observed phenotypes in each generation.
D
By assuming all individuals are homozygous dominant unless otherwise indicated.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a pedigree chart traces the inheritance of traits through multiple generations, showing relationships and phenotypes of individuals.
Recognize that for an autosomal recessive trait, individuals who express the trait must have two recessive alleles, while carriers have one recessive and one dominant allele but do not show the trait.
Analyze the phenotypes of individuals in each generation to infer possible genotypes, considering that affected individuals are homozygous recessive and unaffected individuals could be either homozygous dominant or heterozygous carriers.
Use the inheritance patterns observed in the pedigree, such as affected offspring from unaffected parents indicating carrier status, to assign the most likely genotypes to each individual.
Avoid assumptions like ignoring later generations, random assignment, or defaulting to homozygous dominant genotypes, as these do not accurately reflect genetic inheritance patterns.
