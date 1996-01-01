For the experiment in Problem 26, another gene, g, was studied. It demonstrated positive cotransformation when tested with gene f. Predict the results of testing gene g with genes a, b, c, d, and e.
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
What is the primary function of restriction enzymes in bacteria?
A wild-type culture of haploid yeast is exposed to ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS). Yeast cells are plated on a complete medium, and 6 colonies (colonies numbered 1 to 6) are transferred to a new complete medium plate for further study. Four replica plates are made from the complete medium plate to plates containing minimal medium or minimal medium plus one amino acid (replica plates numbered 1 to 4) with the following results:
Identify the colonies that are auxotrophic (mutant). What growth information leads to your answer?
Identify the colonies that are prototrophic (wild type). What growth information leads to your answer?
How could antisense RNA be used as an antibiotic? What types of genes would you target using this scheme?
Bacterial Transformation practice set
