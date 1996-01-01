Which process describes the transfer of genes or pieces of DNA from one organism to another in bacteria?
A
Conjugation
B
Translation
C
Transformation
D
Transduction
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key processes of gene transfer in bacteria. There are three main mechanisms: conjugation, transformation, and transduction.
Step 2: Define each process: Conjugation involves direct transfer of DNA through cell-to-cell contact; transduction involves transfer of DNA via bacteriophages (viruses that infect bacteria); transformation involves uptake of free DNA fragments from the environment into a bacterial cell.
Step 3: Identify that the question asks specifically about the transfer of genes or pieces of DNA from one organism to another by uptake of DNA from the environment, which matches the definition of transformation.
Step 4: Recognize that translation is a process of protein synthesis, not gene transfer, so it can be excluded.
Step 5: Conclude that the process describing the transfer of genes or pieces of DNA from one organism to another in bacteria by uptake of free DNA is transformation.
Watch next
Master Transformation with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia