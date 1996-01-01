5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Transformation
Back
5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Transformation
- Multiple ChoiceWhat is the primary function of restriction enzymes in bacteria?11views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich process describes the transfer of DNA fragments from a dead bacterial cell to a living bacterial cell, resulting in genetic change in the recipient?24views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following best describes the mechanism by which genes are transferred into bacteria during transformation?17views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich process describes the transfer of genes or pieces of DNA from one organism to another in bacteria?33views
- Multiple ChoiceGenetic change in bacteria can be brought about by which of the following processes?22views
- Multiple ChoiceAll of the following are processes used to introduce DNA molecules into bacterial cells EXCEPT:16views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich process involves the introduction of recombinant DNA plasmids into a bacterial colony?36views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich statement explains why bacteria are commonly used as vectors in genetic engineering?7views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich characteristic of bacteria makes recombinant DNA technology particularly effective?9views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following can serve as a vector to carry a gene from one organism into a bacterial cell?20views
- Multiple Choice
Transformation is the process of what occurring with DNA?574views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Scientists must use what type of cells to transform DNA in the laboratory?483views1rank
- Multiple Choice
The DNA from a bacterium with the genotype a+ b+ c+ is used to transform a bacteria with the genotype a b c. Gene pairs were checked for cotransformation with the following results. Using these results determine which genes are linked.655views
- Textbook Question
In a transformation experiment, donor DNA was obtained from a prototroph bacterial strain (a⁺b⁺c⁺), and the recipient was a triple auxotroph (a⁻b⁻c⁻). What general conclusions can you draw about the linkage relationships among the three genes from the following transformant classes that were recovered?1336views