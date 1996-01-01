In chickens, the presence of feathers on the legs is due to a dominant allele (F), and the absence of leg feathers is due to a recessive allele (f). The comb on the top of the head can be either pea-shaped, a phenotype that is controlled by a dominant allele (P), or a single comb controlled by a recessive allele (p). The two genes assort independently. Assume that a pure-breeding rooster that has feathered legs and a single comb is crossed with a pure-breeding hen that has no leg feathers and a pea-shaped comb. The F₁ are crossed to produce the F₂. Among the resulting F₂, however, only birds with a single comb and feathered legs are allowed to mate. These chickens mate at random to produce F₃ progeny. What are the expected genotypic and phenotypic ratios among the resulting F₃ progeny?
In a dihybrid cross experiment, three different crosses produced the following numbers of male offspring: 18, 22, and 20. Which of the following is the mean number of male offspring produced by these three crosses?
Alleles of the IGF-1 gene in dogs, encoding insulin-like growth factor, largely determine whether a domestic dog will be large or small. Dogs with an ancestral dominant allele are large, whereas dogs homozygous for the mutant recessive allele are small. Chondrodysplasia, a short-legged phenotype (as in dachshunds and basset hounds), is caused by a dominant gain-of-function allele of the FGF4 gene. The MSTN gene encodes myostatin, a regulator of muscle development. Dogs with a dominant ancestral allele of the MTSN gene have normal muscle development, while dogs homozygous for recessive mutants in the MTSN gene are 'double muscled' and have trouble running quickly. However, dogs heterozygous for the mutant allele run faster than either of the homozygotes.
You breed a pure-breeding small basset hound of normal musculature with a pure-breeding 'bully' whippet, a double-muscled large dog with normal legs.
If the F₁ of this cross is interbred, what proportion of the F₂ are expected to be fast runners and what proportion normal-speed runners?
What are the genotypes and phenotypes of the F₁ puppies?
Dihybrid Cross practice set
