Multiple Choice
In a dihybrid cross experiment, three different crosses produced the following numbers of male offspring: 18, 22, and 20. Which of the following is the mean number of male offspring produced by these three crosses?
19
In melons, spots (S) are dominant to no spots (s) and bitterness (B) is dominant to sweet (b). Answer the following questions that arise from a crossing of a homozygous dominant plant with a homozygous recessive plant. Assume Mendelian inheritance. I. What is the F2 phenotypic ratio if the F1 generation is intercrossed?
Assume you have mated a homozygous dominant purple, square plant with a homozygous recessive pink, spherical plant. What is the proportion of purple and spherical plants that would be produced in the F2 generation?